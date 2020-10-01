Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: The union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines Wednesday afternoon for the reopening of cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, swimming pools used for training of sportspersons and entertainment parks outside containment zones from October 15 under Unlock 5.0 relaxations.

The MHA notification elaborated that cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be permitted to reopen with 50% seating capacity for which an SOP will be issued by the I&B Ministry.

The MHA Wednesday left it to the states and Union Territories to decide on reopening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner.

Notably, social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations have been permitted with a ceiling of maximum 100 persons only outside containment zones, the new Unlock 5.0 guideline clarified.

Schools were partially reopened earlier from September 21 in compliance with Unlock 4.0 guidelines.

In fresh guidelines for further reopening of the country amid the pandemic, the MHA stated, “For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State and UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th October 2020, in a graded manner. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school or institution managements based on their assessment of the situation.”

The ministry, however, clarified that online or distance learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and should be encouraged. “Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so.”

The guidelines added, “Students may attend schools or institutions only with the written consent of parents. Attendance must not be enforced and must depend entirely on parental consent.”

States and UTs have been asked to prepare their own standard operating procedures (SOP) regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools and institutions based on the guidelines to be issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education.

PNN