Mumbai: Winner of Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai is one of the most loved and well established actresses. She has a huge fan following and known globally for her beauty.

After winning the Miss World, Aishwarya forayed into acting. She started her career with Tamil movies before jumping into Hindi movies.

She got her major breakthrough for her roles in Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Umrao Jaan. She was also loved for her item number ‘Kajra re Kajra re’ with her husband Abhishek Bachchan in Bunty aur Bubly.

She has often been cited in the media as the most beautiful woman in the world. The former beauty queen married actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 with whom she has one daughter. Her off-screen roles include duties as a brand ambassador for several charity organisations and campaigns.