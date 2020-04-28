Mumbai: Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela seems to be in a holiday mode and says amid lockdown a virtual vacation will do for now.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself in a sea green bikini. In the snapshot she lies on a wooden plank beside the ocean. She completed her look with a pink flower in her hair and sunglasses.

“Sunshine is my favorite accessory. Close your eyes & imagine beach.. A virtual vacation will do for now,” she captioned the image, which currently has 330K likes.

Urvashi Sunday treated her fans to a dance video. In the clip, the actress is seen performing “heel choreography” on the Bollywood number “Aashiq banaya aapne” by Himesh Reshammiya.

Earlier this week, Urvashi’s Facebook account was hacked. She warned fans not to respond to posts originating from the account.

On the work front, “Beat pe thumka”, a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick “Virgin Bhanupriya”.