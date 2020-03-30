Mumbai: Gorgeous actress Urvashi Rautela, who made her debut in Anil Sharma’s action-romance film Singh Saab the Great with action star Sunny Deol is ensuring that her fans don’t get bored during the national lockdown.

The diva has been sharing pictures and videos to keep her fans entertained during the social distancing phase.

Urvashi along with American YouTuber-actor Logan Paul went live on Instagram to conduct a question-answer session with fans.

“We were about to collaborate together earlier on something else, but nothing can be more important than what’s going on, this tough situation that we’re going through right now. We can’t even go out, so this is the only way and the last means through which we can spread the news (about coronavirus), make everyone aware of how important it is to stay at home and stay safe and not go out,” Urvashi told.

“It’s a wonderful thing because he’s a really influential person, and if we can help society come together, nothing will be better than that,” she added.

The two went live on Thursday night. The following morning she took to Instagram again, this time to share a video of herself dancing to “Love mera hit hit”, which was picturised on actress Deepika Padukone and actor Shah Rukh Khan.”Us performing again for our families in quarantine like….,” she captioned the video.

Urvashi won the I Am She – Miss Universe India in 2012 but was dethroned from crown due to a controversy over her age but in 2015 she was crowned Miss Diva – 2015 and represented India at Miss Universe 2015 pageant.