Mumbai: Every time she posts a photograph of herself, the mercury soars! The actress-former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has taken to social media to post yet another sizzling picture.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from what seems like to be from a photoshoot. In the image, she is seen wearing a jet black swimsuit with a plunging neckline and a chunky yellow coloured neckpiece.

She captioned the image: “The love could be labeled poison & we’d drink it anyway.”

The sizzling hot picture of Urvashi has garnered over 994K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Urvashi recently shared a video where the actress can be seen enjoying a scrumptious breakfast spread on a floating tray.

The B-Town hottie and internet sensation recently got trolled for repeating her bikini in previous posts.