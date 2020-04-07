Mumbai: Gorgeous actress Urvashi Rautela, who made her debut in 2013 with actor Sunny Deol in the film Singh Saab: The Great, is an avid social media user and often keeps her fans updated on her daily life.

The stunning beauty who was last seen in Pagalpanti, has gained a lot of popularity for her dancing skills, exceptional fitness, and fashion sense. Meanwhile, due to lockdown, Urvashi is getting bored.

Like us, Urvashi Rautela is also spending time in lockdown and is doing the best she can to keep people entertained. Recently she took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself.

Take a look at Urvashi Rautela’s post here:

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram on Friday, April 3, 2020, to share a picture of herself in a new outfit. In the image, Urvashi can be seen adorning a tiger colour schemed (orange, white and black) backless dress with frills. She opted for luscious locks tied back in a ponytail and she chose to line her eyes with kohl her eyes for the picture. She captioned the picture by writing “bored in the house and i’m in the house bored 🤍☁️ #love #UrvashiRautela”.

Apart from this, Urvashi Rautela recently also took to her Instagram to share videos of her relationship in isolation. She captioned the picture by writing “In Isolationship 💕🖤🌈🤍☁️🍦… #love #UrvashiRautela”. In this picture video, she was seen sporting an orange and pink bikini and enjoying her time in the pool. She shared multiple videos on her Instagram.

Take a look at the other video here: