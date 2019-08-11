Jammu/Srinagar: Ahead of Eid-ul Azha, banks, ATMs and quite a few markets remained open Sunday in Kashmir and restrictions were eased allowing people to come out to shop, while the administration said it was taking steps to facilitate availability of food and other items and offering of prayers in mosques Monday.

The usual hustle and bustle of the festival was missing in the Valley where normal life has been paralysed following heavy security deployment, restrictions on movement and curtailing of communication links after the abrogation of special status August 5 to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Officials said there has been no report of violence anywhere in the Valley.

Normalcy was fast returning in most of the Jammu region where restrictions under section 144 CrPc have been completely lifted in five districts. In the other five districts, restrictions have been relaxed to facilitate Eid preparations, officials said.

“Everything is peaceful. The restriction have eased and there has been lot of improvement in public and transport movement,” Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said, Sunday.

Magistrates have been deployed at every critical place to act as facilitators for the convenience of the general public, an official spokesperson said.

Six ‘mandies’ and markets have been established in Srinagar city while 2.5 lakh sheep have been made available for public for sacrifice Monday to mark Eid-ul-Azha. The authorities have also deployed mobile vans for door to door delivery of vegetables, LPG cylinders, poultry and eggs.

With all communication links disrupted since August 5, Jammu and Kashmir’s Governor’s administration issued an advisory saying that 300 special telephone booths are being established to help public communicate with their kin.

The district administrations are constantly reviewing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and they will facilitate people to offer prayers in mosques during Eid, an official told this agency, requesting anonymity.

Asked about the restrictions imposed on communication links, the official said these were ‘temporary’ measures taken to maintain peace and prevent circulation of misinformation and rumours.

“The government is conscious of the ground situation and doing utmost so that there is minimum inconvenience to the people. Everyday restrictions are being relaxed. We will take decisions on lifting restrictions on phones as early as possible,” the official informed.

The official said all decisions are not taken by the central government and local administrations are taking a call wherever necessary, particularly in regard to law and order.

“We have received and made 4,600 calls during last three days,” another official said, adding they have ‘reached out to 150 houses to help them connect to their kin’.

The replenishment of cash in ATMs has been ensured on regular basis and people are drawing money as and when required, said officials. They added salaries of all employees and wages of casual labourers too have been released in advance.

Traders, however, said they were suffering losses due to less business this Eid. Bashir Ahmed, a livestock dealer, hailing from Poonch, had come to Kashmir with his herd of goats and sheep in the hope of making some profit through sale of sacrificial animals on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, but he said he might have to take most of them back with him.

“Last year around this time, I had sold off my entire herd and headed home to celebrate Eid with my family. This year I have sold only 15 of the 200-odd goats I had brought along,” Ahmad said.

Mohammed Yasin, a readymade garments dealer in Lal Chowk, walked three days in a row from his Hazratbal home to his shop in hopes of selling some of the stocks he had purchased for Eid. But then business has not been as brisk as usual.

The government has also stocked sufficient amount of various essential items. Wheat has been stocked to suffice for 65 days, rice for 55 days, mutton for 17 days, poultry for one month, kerosene for 35 days, LPG for one month, and diesel and petrol for 28 days.

