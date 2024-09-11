Balasore: The district administration of Balasore Wednesday geared up to evacuate the people from six villages close to the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur ahead of the scheduled missile test by DRDO from a launch pad, officials said.

The Balasore district administration on the advice of the DRDO has made elaborate arrangements to temporarily evacuate 3,100 people from six villages adjacent to the missile launch pad of the ITR to nearby three shelters, an official said.

“The district administration will shift 3,100 people from six villages residing within 2.5 km radius of the launch pad number 3 of the ITR, and all arrangements have been made for their temporary stay in the three camps,” he said.

Ahead of the evacuation of the villagers, a joint meeting was held here among the DRDO authorities, district administration and police of the smooth management of the temporarily evacuated people, said the officer.

To assist these temporarily shifted people the district administration has deployed more than a hundred officials and 15 sections (one section comprises 10 personnel) of the police force will be engaged, said the officer.

Through the public address system, the district administration has made announcements in these villages for the people to shift by 6am tomorrow till intimations are made for their return home after the test is over.

All temporarily affected people will be compensated as per rule, said the official.

