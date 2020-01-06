New Delhi: JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in violence on the campus, alleged Monday it was an organised attack.

“It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking. There is a clear nexus of JNU security and vandals. They did not intervene to stop violence,” Ghosh told reporters.

“For last 4-5 days, some RSS-affiliated professors were promoting violence to break our movement. Are we wrong to ask for safety from the JNU authorities and the Delhi Police,” added Ghosh.

In a separate development, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that educational institutions cannot be allowed to become ‘political adda’ places. He also promised ‘strong action’ against perpetrators of JNU violence.

