A viral video depicting instant justice has taken the internet by storm after CCTV footage from a club showed a groper getting exactly what he deserved.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Crazy Videos.’

The viral video begins with a couple enjoying a casual game of billiards. The woman, dressed in a sleek black top and matching jeans, is focused on her game, while her partner, clad in a tight black t-shirt and trousers, stands in front.

Everything seems normal until a man in an orange-coloured t-shirt is seen having an altercation near the drinks counter. Clearly intoxicated, he then stumbles towards the woman and shamelessly gropes her but*ocks.

The woman immediately tries to move away and block his advances, but the man continues his inappropriate behaviour, forcing himself closer.

Within seconds, hell breaks loose. The woman’s partner, wasting no time, lands a powerful punch straight to the pervert’s face. The impact is so brutal that the man in orange is knocked out cold, collapsing to the ground like a sack of potatoes.

The woman briefly attempts to de-escalate the situation, but the damage is already done, and the internet is loving it.

The viral video has X (formerly Twitter) users cheering for the swift justice, with many saying the pervert got exactly what he deserved.

One user commented, ” Justified.” Another wrote, “Respect is earned, but sometimes it has to be beaten into people.”

With thousands of views, this club brawl turned lesson in respect is doing the rounds on social media.

