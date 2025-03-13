Visakhapatnam: In a shocking incident from Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam, a man was left stunned after discovering multiple snakelets inside his air conditioner. The homeowner, identified as Satyanarayana, had switched on the AC after a long time, only to find baby snakes hiding within the unit.

Upon spotting the unexpected guests, he immediately contacted a snake catcher, who arrived at the scene and carefully extracted the reptiles. A now-viral video of the incident shows the expert pulling out more than five baby snakes from AC and placing them in a bag.

Although the exact date and location of the incident remain unconfirmed, the discovery has raised concerns among homeowners about checking unused appliances for potential intruders. Experts warn that electronic devices left untouched for extended periods can sometimes become hiding spots for small creatures.

Following the alarming find, officials have urged residents to inspect their air conditioning units and other household appliances before turning them on, especially after long periods of inactivity. The incident has left many people wary, highlighting the importance of regular home maintenance to prevent such unexpected encounters.