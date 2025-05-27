It looked like just another day on a seemingly calm road. Pedestrians were walking by, minding their business. Two bikes, approaching each other from opposite directions, came face to face. And then, the inevitable happened.

With no space to swerve, the bikes collided head-on. The impact knocked over a man riding on the correct side, along with a woman and child seated behind him. For a moment, everyone was still. But what happened next turned this incident into a viral video with over a million views.

The man who was on the right side of the road? He wasn’t going to let it slide. In a flash, he jumped back on his feet and stormed toward the other rider—the one who had been driving on the wrong side of the road. With zero hesitation, he began throwing punches, dragging the man out of the frame while continuing the beatdown.

Watch the viral video:

Posted on X (formerly Twitter), the video has clocked more than 1 million views and nearly 5,000 likes, igniting a debate over road etiquette, public anger, and good ol’ justice served street-style.

One user commented, “That lungi guy definitely deserved some beating for riding on the wrong lane.” Another wrote, “Eat and clean road… not in India? Maybe SL.”

While people are divided over the violence, many agreed that the rage was somewhat understandable. It wasn’t just about the crash—it was about endangering a woman and child because someone decided traffic rules didn’t apply to them.

In a country where wrong-side riding and chaotic traffic are all too common, this viral video struck a nerve. Whether you’re watching it for justice, shock, or sheer drama, one thing’s for sure—it’s hard to look away.

PNN