New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo Tuesday launched ‘Vivo V20 smartphone with a 44MP eye-auto focus selfie camera, as the latest addition to its camera focused V-series portfolio ahead festive season in the country.

The Vivo V20 will be available in three colour options – midnight jazz, sunset melody as well as moonlight sonata and will be priced at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB+128GB and Rs 27,990 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

The device is available for pre-book and will go on sale starting October 20 on Vivo India E-store, and Flipkart along with all mainline partner retail stores across the country, the company said in a statement

“As video selfies become the new normal, vivo stands committed to provide camera innovation to the creators of today. And today’s launch is Vivo’s showcase to that commitment,” Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India, said in a statement.

The V20 front camera is also packed with a host of additional features — Art Portrait videos, Slo-Mo Selfie Video, 4K Selfie Video, and Super Night Selfie 2.0 with Aura Screen light — that enhance selfie quality.

On the rear panel, the phone includes a 64MP primary sensor clubbed with 8MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP mono camera. The main rear camera comes bundled with super macro, super wide angle, super night mode, motion autofocus and night filters.

The Vivo V20 comes packed with a big 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with screen resolution of 2400x1800p, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10 support.

The smartphone is powered by 8nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage (expandable till 1TB).

The smartphone houses a 4000mAh battery with a 33W FlashCharge inside the box.

In addition, the phone runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11 software.