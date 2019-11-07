Bolangir: Top bureaucrat VK Pandian who is the Secretary of Transformation and Initiatives (5T) department, paid a surprise visit Thursday to Bolangir to assess the status of healthcare facilities provided at government-run Bhim Bhoi Hospital.

Pandian, accompanied by National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) Director Shalini Pandit and Health Secretary Pramod Meherdha, took stock of the services for around one-and-a-half hours. He also inspected the facilities at hospitals in Tusra.

The officials interacted with the patients, enquired about the quality of treatment, the conduct of doctors and nurses, and about supply of free medicines, quality food, and sanitation and diagnostics facilities.

The ‘Mo Sarkar programme’, launched October 2 by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is a feedback system, which finds its roots in the Gandhian philosophy of giving people voice in governance.

Pandian who is also the private secretary to Naveen Patnaik is visiting hospitals to find out whether the ‘Mo Sarkar’ is being implemented properly. He had recently visited the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Boudh, Nabarangpur, Cuttack and Sundargarh to review healthcare facilities and infrastructure in state-run hospitals.

PNN