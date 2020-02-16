Our sexual well-being goes hand in hand with your overall mental, physical, and emotional health. In today’s busy world, our sexual desire gets affected due to irregular lifestyle and depression. This leads to decrease in sexual activities, on the other hand posing obstacle to a happy married life.
In such a situation, it is necessary to intake things which increase the desire. There are many things you can do to get your sex life back on track. Aryurveda recommends eating Ashwagandha which improves by removing the weakness in men.
Let’s know the benefits of eating Ashwagandha.
- With age, the levels of the sex hormones testosterone also come down in men. In this case, if Ashwagandha is eaten, it helps to increase the level of testosterone. There have been many research reported that eating ashwagandha increases the sperm count in men.
- Ashwagandha increases sexual passion in men. Since ancient times Ashwagandha has been consumed to increase the nitric oxide production in the body which ultimately hike the satisfaction level.
- Ashwagandha is to be mixed with honey in hot milk and be consumed.
- Ashwagandha also reduces our depression level and increases energy in the body. As the level of depression increases, our blood pressure increases and the blood flow starts decreasing in the arteries. This leads to impotence problems. Ashwagandha makes the adrenal glands strong and these glands make our hormone production balanced.
- Ashwagandha is also very beneficial for dangerous disease like cancer. It prevents cancer cells from growing. The antioxidants present in Ashwagandha strengthen our immunity system. It also eradicates disease like cold and cold quickly.