Mumbai: ‘Befikre’ actress Vaani Kapoor was away from the limelight for quite some time.

But she will soon be seen in the movie ‘War’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, which is slated to be released October 2, 2019.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps posting jaw dropping bikini pictures to keep her fans entertained. The actress recently posted some bikini photos that have set the internet on fire.

This is not the first time that the diva wore a bikini or a swimsuit for a photoshoot.

Vaani made her film debut with Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput in the 2013 romantic comedy ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ which earned her several awards and nominations, including the Best Female Debut at the 59th Filmfare Awards.

She did her schooling at the Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. Later she enrolled in Indira Gandhi National Open University, completing a bachelor’s degree in tourism studies. After that, she took up an internship with Oberoi Hotels & Resorts in Jaipur and later worked for ITC Hotel.

Here’s a look at some of the most stunning beach looks of Vaani:

