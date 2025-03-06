A chaotic midnight brawl video from Delhi NCR has gone viral, featuring a visibly drunk woman engaging in a heated argument with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans. The dramatic showdown, caught on camera, has triggered massive reactions online.

What went down?

According to ITBP jawans, they were travelling in a bus when the woman, allegedly driving recklessly, created a scene and refused to cooperate. However, the woman fiercely denied all allegations, insisting that she was not at fault.

In the viral video, the woman is heard yelling, “I work in PM division!” in an attempt to assert her authority. But one of the jawans calmly responds: “Rules are the same for everybody, including the PM.”

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a handle named ‘PARAMILITARY HELP-CAPF’.

दिल्ली में एक महिला ने DUTY जा रहे ITBP के जवानों को परेशान किया ! अपनी गाड़ी को जवानों की गाड़ी के आगे बार बार लगाया, और गाड़ी चलाने में व्यवधान पैदा किया , महिला ने ड्रिंक भी किया हुआ था । इन महिला के खिलाफ सख्त कार्यवाही होनी चाहिए ll pic.twitter.com/vSyBWsfygJ — PARAMILITARY HELP – CAPF (@Paramilitryhelp) March 5, 2025

Internet reacts!

Social media users, especially on X (formerly Twitter), were furious at the woman’s behaviour, with most blaming her for the chaos.

One user wrote: “She has so much Gyan to offer. Drunk and driving. That’s real empowerment!”

Another sarcastically commented: “Such woman must be awarded publicly…!”

While the police have yet to confirm any legal action, netizens are calling for strict measures against reckless behaviour and misuse of power claims.

PNN