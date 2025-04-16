There’s a new viral video making the rounds online — and trust us, it’s one of those clips that’ll have you watching twice, then immediately scrolling down to read the comments.

In the now-viral video, a woman, who appears to be “drunk”, can be seen wildly throwing rocks at random people on the street. At first, the situation seems chaotic and dangerous, but things escalate when she targets an elderly lady. The first rock misses, but the second one seems to strike the older woman — and that’s when the internet’s favourite part kicks in: instant street justice.

Out of nowhere, a passerby decides enough is enough. He walks straight up to the rock-throwing woman and delivers a few solid punches before taking her down. As she stumbles, she ends up hitting a fire hydrant — and the internet just couldn’t resist turning that moment into a meme.

Watch the viral video:

One user jokingly commented, “I hope that fire hydrant is ok,” while another simply wrote, “Street Justice,” summing up what everyone seemed to be thinking.

The viral video is gaining traction fast, racking up thousands of likes and comments across platforms.

PNN