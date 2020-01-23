Jajpur: The woes of denizens of Jajpur district for a bucketful of drinking water have become everyday tale. An earlier declaration of Jajpur as a progressive district by the Odisha government now sounds empty and meaningless, a report said.

According to sources, only 8.86% of individual households in Jajpur get drinking water through pipelines. The figure is lesser in the rural areas of the district.

The state government spends crores of rupees as grant for providing pure drinking water to denizens. Rural water supply and sanitation (RWSS) department claims successful functioning of 309 drinking water projects in the district. As over 50 projects do not suffice the requirements of local people, many projects allegedly lie defunct.

It should be stated here that there are 3,84,157 families residing in 10 blocks of the district. The total population would be over 18 lakh. However, drinking water has so far been provided to only 34,046 families.

Pipeline connections were given to 1,477 households in November, 32,024 households in December. Previously only 545 households in Jajpur district had the facility.

On the other hand, RWSS department has set targets to supply pure drinking water to at least 25% households of Jajpur district by the end of March 2020. In such a situation, it has raised the eyebrows of denizens as to how such targets will be met, locals informed.

Similarly, drinking water is being supplied to families of 1,560 villages in the district through 309 projects. Even as the department claims successful functioning of Sathipur project for past three years; a power transformer has not been functional.

It was alleged that due to use of low quality accessories many drinking water projects in rural areas lie defunct. The Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Bhubaneswar inspects plastic pipes and gives quality certification for use in the projects.

There is an unholy nexus between CIPET authorities, the officials of RWSS department and contract firms. As a result, low quality pipes and other accessories are supplied here and drinking water projects in rural areas lie defunct, locals suspected.

On being contacted, Jajpur RWSS Divisional Engineer Amiya Kumar Parija said, “We have set targets to provide pure drinking water to at least 25% of the individual households by end of March 2020”. He also supported the successful functioning of several rural projects.

