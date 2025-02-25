Prayagraj: A video of a woman dipping her phone in the Sangam in Prayagraj has gone viral on social media. In the clip, she is seen talking to a man, reportedly her husband, when she submerges her smartphone in the Triveni Sangam. Without worrying about potential damage to the device, she gave her husband a virtual dip in the holy confluence of rivers.

Instagram user Swati Chauhan uploaded the video, drawing comparisons to the popular TV character Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Swati shared the clip with the caption, “Gopi Bahu in Prayagraj”, referencing a viral scene where Gopi Bahu washed a laptop with soap and hung it out to dry.

The video from Maha Kumbh has sparked amusement online, with many mocking the bizarre act. Swati also added the meme-worthy phrase “Kitne Tejaswi Log Hain Hamare Desh Mein” in her post. The clip has garnered over 24,000 views, with users reacting in disbelief.

One user quipped, “Is her phone waterproof?”, while another commented, “Salute to her. This is the love of an Indian woman for her husband.” Some users even flooded the comments section with memes, adding to the hilarity surrounding the viral video.