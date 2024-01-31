Bhubaneswar: In a significant medical development, a 25-year-old woman successfully recovered from chest tumour surgery at the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here Tuesday. Sources at KIMS said that the patient, who had been suffering from chest pain, shortness of breath, and a persistent cough for two years, underwent a challenging surgery recently to get a tumour weighing approximately 4-4.5 kilograms removed. “The successful removal of the tumour marks a significant medical milestone, being one of the largest chest tumours ever extracted in that anatomical region. The patient’s journey to recovery was fraught with challenges,” said a hospital staffer.

Despite seeking medical help at numerous hospitals over the two years, her condition had remained undiagnosed and untreated. It was not until she came to KIMS that the gravity of her situation was fully understood, informed the staffer. A collaborative effort between the oncology and cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) departments helped doctors discover the sizable tumour, which was exerting significant pressure on her heart and lungs. The complexity of the case required expertise of a multidisciplinary team. “A team of doctors treated the patient. It included Chandan Kumar Ray Mohapatra, associate professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Subrat Sahoo, professor of general surgery, Jogomaya Pattnaik, associate professor of medical oncology and the consultant cardiac anesthesiologists, Ashok Badmali and Gyanaranjan Mishra,” informed the staffer.