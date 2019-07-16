Bhubaneswar: A woman scribe was seen outside the Odisha Assembly Tuesday demanding action against a businessman from the city who had allegedly raped her on the pretext of giving her a job.

The journalist, who was protesting with placards, was later taken away by the police. She has been protesting for the last four months and has filed a case at Infocity police station. As no action has been taken, she had met the Police Commissioner and DGP and sent messages to them.

Despite heavy security and imposition of Section 144 in the Assembly area, the woman had succeeded in reaching outside its precincts.

Meanwhile, inspector in-charge of Infocity police station Biswajit Mohanty told Orissa POST, “We initiated a probe based on the complaint lodged by the lady through post. During the course of investigation, we came to know that she had consensual relationship with her alleged lover, a businessman and former employee of steel company, whom she met in Goa. While examining the personal messages on their social media accounts, we found that the relationship was clearly consensual. Both the businessman and the lady had also visited various countries. A counter case regarding assault has also been lodged by the businessman against the said lady at the Infocity police station. ”

“The lady brought the rape charges against him after a failed bid to occupy a flat of the businessman in Raghunathpur area on the outskirts of the City and the marriage of the businessman April 1,” Mohanty added.