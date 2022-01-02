Beijing: Smartphone brand Xiaomi, which has recently unveiled its Xiaomi 12 series, is now likely to unveil a new smartphone — Xiaomi 12 Ultra — in February.

According to GizmoChina, a tipster has confirmed that the device may launch after the Chinese Spring festival. Xiaomi 12 Ultra will initially get released in China and may have a global release later in the future.

The report said that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra carrying the codename L1 will have major camera highlights. One of them would be the periscope super-telephoto lens. In addition to this information, a previous leak revealed the device may come with Leica-powered camera sensors.

Recently, Leica ended its partnership with Huawei which may result in a new collaboration and it could be with Xiaomi.

The smartphone was previously tipped to come with a quad-camera system at the rear. It will boast a 50MP main Samsung GN5 primary lens, a 48MP 2x zoom lens, a 48MP lens with 5x zooming capability and lastly a 48MP sensor with 10x zoom.

Apart from the cameras, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to come with a display that is around 6.5 to 6.6-inch in size and will have a 2k screen resolution. This is similar to the recently launched Xiaomi 12 Pro’s display.

Under the hood, Xiaomi 12 Ultra will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is expected to have an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The phone may come with fast charging support similar to the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s 120W rapid charging.

IANS