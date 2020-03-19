Aul: Police here arrested a person Thursday for allegedly thrashing a doctor who was on duty Wednesday night. As a result of the fracas, medical services at Aul Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kendrapara district remained non-functional for a lengthy period as staff demanded better security measures before resuming work. Except for the emergency section work in all other departments has remained paralysed since the incident.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the person who beat up Dr Ajay Moharana. Sources said, three unidentified youths allegedly attacked the doctor and mandhandled him. Police are now interrogating the arrested youth to find out the whereabouts of the two other persons who were also involved in beating up the doctor Aul police station inspector in-charge Salil Pradhan said.

PNN