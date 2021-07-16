Jharsuguda: A youth was murdered at Baharamahal area in this town Friday. The deceased has been was identified as Bipin Saha(32) of Purunabasti locality.

According to reports, a local resident was strolling Friday morning when he found a a body with multiple injuries in a pool of blood on the road side.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized the body. The police also recovered Rs 73,000 cash, a cell phone, an ATM card, a wallet and a driving licence from near the body.

Police registered a case of murder while the body was handed over to the family member after post-mortem.

SP Bikash Chandr Das, SDPO Nirmal Mohaptra, and other police officials visited the spot. Sources said that the deceased was on a bike which is yet to be traced.

However, cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained. Police are examining CCTVs in the locality. It is suspected that the murder is a fall out of past enmity.

The SP said that given the circumstances around the crime scene, the youth had possibly fought with his assailants. The body has multiple injuries. If the youth had been killed for loot, there would be no cash and cell phone near the youth, he pointed out.

The youth worked as a sales manager at a cell phone wholesale shop in this town. He had left shop at 8.00pm Thursday, but did not reach home.