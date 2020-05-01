Bhadrak: A youth, who was kept under quarantine at the Randia High School in this district, was found dead Friday in mysterious circumstances. The deceased was identified as Gyana Ranjan Nayak, a native of Jharkhand.

Sources said, residents of Randia village after spotting Gyana moving aimlessly in the locality brought him to the quarantine centre April 25. The villagers also informed the police and panchayat officials about the development.

Gyana was being looked after well by the officials at the quarantine centre. He used to talk regularly over the phone with his family members in Jharkhand. They had assured that once the lockdown ended, they would come to take Gyana back home.

Friday morning a couple of villagers visited the quarantine centre with food for Gyana. To their utter dismay, they found him lying still. He did not respond to their calls also. The villagers informed the police who immediately rushed to the quarantine centre. They said Gyana had died. Police then send the body for post-mortem and also launched a probe to find out the reason behind Gyana’s sudden demise.

Sarpanch Manoranjan Puhan said he had no clue as to how Gyana died.

PNN