Deogarh: An ailing female elephant which had taken refuge in Harin village forest under Kansar forest section in Deogarh range since April 6 was found dead Sunday.

Local residents blamed the forest department for the death of the animal. “Had the animal received proper treatment and attention, it would not have died,” the villagers alleged.

According to the villagers, the pachyderm seemed to be recovering. However, she fell off a rivulet bank into the water Saturday and fell sick again.

A team comprising additional district veterinary officer Dr Sameer Sahu and Tileibani VAS Dr Satyabrata Mishra led by nodal officer, district veterinary department, Dr Subhendu Ghosh reached the spot and treated the animal. However, Sunday she was found motionless.

Notably, the elephant had fallen into the water of the same rivulet May 2. At that time forest department employees with the help of the villagers had rescued the animal. She was administered medicines and food as per the direction of wildlife expert of Dr Khanim Changmi. And she had recovered.

