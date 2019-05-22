Bhubaneswar: The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) will donate about 5 lakh tetra-pack flavoured milk to the children at Anganwadis in Puri, worst affected by cyclonic storm Fani.

NDDB Chairman Dillip Rath said the tetra packs will be distributed within two weeks.

Rath said the NDDB is committed to work with the state government and Omfed to provide relief to the state’s cyclone affected people and help them rebuild their lives.

He said, NDDB officials are working in close coordination with Omfed, Puri milk union, Women and Child Development department and the District Collector of Puri.

Currently, NDDB is executing a state-of-the-art 5 lakh LPD automated milk processing dairy plant with an outlay of Rs 242 crore for processing of milk and packing, milk powder plant, butter making, fermented products like butter milk/lassi, flavoured milk preparation, ghee making, paneer making at Arilo Govindpur, Cuttack.

The Dairy Board has sanctioned Rs 40.85 lakh loan in March 2019 to Greater Ganjam, Gajapati Milk Union for purchase of 5 milk ATMs, pasteuriser and homogeniser.

Rath also said that Eastern India’s first milk ATM will be set up at Berhampur, Ganjam with the support of NDDB and Tata Trust.