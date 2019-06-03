Nottingham: Mohammad Hafeez (84, 62b, 8×4, 2×6) missed out on becoming the first century-maker of the World Cup but a vastly improved batting display from Pakistan saw them make 348 for eight in 50 overs against England at Trent Bridge on Monday.

Hafeez made the most of a reprieve when Jason Roy floored a routine chance at mid-off following a skied drive off Adil Rashid. With Babar Azam (63) and Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (55) also making fifties, this was a major turnaround from a Pakistan side who collapsed to 105 all out in a seven-wicket defeat by the West Indies in their World Cup opener at the same ground on Friday.

But Pakistan coped well on a ground where England had twice set a world record for the highest ODI total — 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016 and last year’s 481 for six against Australia.

For all the talk about England’s quicks, it was off-spinner Moeen Ali who took the first three wickets Monday on his way to figures of three for 50. By contrast, fast bowler Jofra Archer’s 10 wicket-less overs cost 79 runs while Woakes, who equalled the record of four catches by an outfielder in a World Cup innings, took an expensive three for 71 in eight overs.

Pakistan went on the attack from the start, with Fakhar Zaman (36) and Imam-ul-Haq (44) giving their side early momentum. But a stand of 82 ended when Fakhar was stumped by Jos Buttler off Moeen for 36.

Pakistan 348 for 8 (Mohammad Hafeez 84, Babar Azam 63, Moeen Ali 3/50).

PTI