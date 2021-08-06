Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 1,208 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,84,731. The active caseload in the state now stands at 13,006. Out of the 1,208 new infections, 702 were reported from quarantine centres while 506 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,342 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Odisha also reported 66 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 6,302 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning. The state had reported 68 Covid-19 fatalities Thursday.

Khurda reported highest 19 deaths. It was followed by Cuttack (11), Ganjam (10), Balasore (six), Angul (four), Keonjhar (three), Bolangir, Mayurbhanj and Puri districts (two each) and Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Rayagada and Sambalpur districts (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 399 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 173 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (63), Jagatsinghpur (60), Puri (58), Jajpur (57), Angul (55), Mayurbhanj (33), Kendrapara (32), Nayagarh (25), Sambalpur (24), Bhadrak (22), Sundargarh (20), Kandhamal and Keonjhar (16 each), Dhenkanal (15), Ganjam (12), Rayagada (eight), Bargarh, Bolangir and Deogarh (five each), Malkangiri and Nabarangpur (four each), Jharsuguda and Subarnapur (three each), Kalahandi, Koraput and Nuapada (two each) and Gajapati (one).

The State Pool reported 84 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,64,24,645 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,652.

PNN