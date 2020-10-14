Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi was pleasantly surprised to see fans of the popular web series Mirzapur in the UK.

“I was shooting in Glasgow in the UK for 83. During the shoot, people gathered around the location, and I used to think to myself, maybe it is because they are excited to see an Indian film shoot happening.” The crowd, he recalled, consisted of Indians as well as foreigners.

“After wrapping up the shoot when I used to get a chance to meet them, they would only have one question to ask — ‘Kaleen Bhaiya, when will you be back on screen?'” he recalled, referring to his character from the series.

“I was shocked to see the massive fandom of Mirzapur that has made its way to the UK. While I was shooting for other projects too, crew members and people all around still crazed out about Mirzapur,” he added.

Pankaj had earlier said that the character had made him quite popular all over India. He is set to return as the gangster in Mirzapur Season 2, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 23 onwards.

Mirzapur is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.