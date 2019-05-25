Bhubaneswar: The newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Keonjhar in Odisha has now created a record at the national level for venturing into national politics and becoming a parliamentarian at a very young age.

Chandrani Murmu, who is now 26 years old, has become the youngest newly elected MP of the country for the 17th Lok Sabha. Her tale and journey from an engineer to politician from the mining rich area of Keonjhar, Saturday, started making rounds on social media too.

Murmu fought on a BJD ticket from Keonjhar and defeated his rival candidate from BJP Ananta Nayak who had been the MP of the constituency in the past. “Shifting from a career in engineering to donning the hat of a legislator was never planned,” says Murmu.

In his interaction with the media Murmu said, “After completing my engineering from a city-based college I was looking for a job in the banking sector. Later my uncle persuaded me to fight elections for which I was initially hesitant but later took it up.”

“I had never thought of becoming an MP while I was studying but was quite confident that if given a chance I would not hesitate to make it my full time career,” Murmu said. The newly-elected MP is now overwhelmed with her maiden success and debut in the political race.

Murmu, who is now flooded with congratulatory messages, thanked his voters and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and its chief Naveen Patnaik for entrusting upon her the task of raising the issues of her constituency and ensure development in the area. Murmu also plans to make full use of her presence in the Parliament as a legislator where she is going to play a role in framing laws for the country.

The BJP also wished her luck for her debut as a legislator. BJP’s star young MP Tejasvi Surya from Karnataka, who was also able to make to the Lok Sabha, congratulated Murmu for her entry to the House of People.

Surya on Twitter said, “I congratulate BJD’s Chandrani Murmu on having won LS polls from Keonjhar, Odisha. At 25, she is the youngest member of this LS. Best part is she isn’t a dynast. So heartening to see young, educated women taking leadership roles. Look forward to working with her (sic).”