In the middle of the Lok Sabha elections frenzy, the Haryana government finds itself tangled in a peculiar accusation of discriminatory practices and bureaucratic tangles. Y Puran Kumar, a senior IPS officer with a knack for details, has written a whimsical complaint to Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad. His lament? The rather lackluster car he has been allotted.

It’s a tale as old as time, Puran Kumar is upset that while his counterparts and peers zip around in shiny new Innovas, he’s been handed the keys to a relic – a seven-year-old Honda City, with more character than reliability.

Now, in a profession governed by strict protocols and meticulously crafted rules, the choice of official transportation holds more worth than one might think. The choice of car becomes a symbol of status and prestige. And it is here that Puran Kumar feels shortchanged. He accuses the system of playing favourites. Barely two weeks after parting ways with his previous official ride, he wrote to the Sarkar alleging favouritism and selective distribution among the IPS elite.

The aggrieved IPS officer has implored the Chief Secretary to investigate the murky world of staff cars and operational vehicles, hoping to unravel the mystery behind the ‘wheels of fortune’. However, he may have got the timing wrong, with the senior members of the state administration more concerned with the elections than an aggrieved babu nervous about his status.

Retired IRS officer reelected to prestigious INCB

This bit of good news seems to have got lost in the heat and dust of the poll fray. It is now certain that retired IRS officer Jagjit Pavadia is going to keep her seat on the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) for another term. She has been reelected for the 2025-2030 stint, and it appears like she has many backers in the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), and back home. In fact, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, was quick to spread the good news on social media, letting everyone know about Pavadia’s victory in the Big Apple. Former Permanent Representative of India at the UN, Syed Akbaruddin, also tweeted.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations couldn’t be more grateful, expressing their thanks to all the member states who had our back and threw their support behind India’s nominee. Pavadia reportedly received the highest number of votes among all the 15 candidates for this position. Her victory ensures that Pavadia will get an unprecedented third term on the prestigious board.

Meanwhile, in another win, India was reelected to the Executive Board of the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) for another three years, 2025- 2027.

Senior IAS appointments signal focus beyond elections

The Government may be focused on the currently underway Lok Sabha elections, but the government’s business continues. The recent appointment of senior IAS officers to additional secretary positions reflects the government’s aim to restructure the bureaucracy and bolster key departments with experienced leadership.

With Rakesh Kumar Verma taking charge in the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Suman Billa assuming responsibilities in the Ministry of Tourism, and Aradhana Patnail joining the Department of Health and Family Welfare, there is a clear emphasis on enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in critical sectors.

Additionally, the in-situ upgradation of officers like Hemani Pande and Kamal Kishore Soan further underscores the government’s commitment to optimising administrative capacities.

These appointments bring fresh perspectives and signify a proactive approach to governance. Readers will recall that just before the announcement of elections and hitting the poll trail, Prime Minister Modi had ‘instructed’ babus to prepare and be ready with a 100-day programme, to be implemented once his government is reelected. Overconfidence? Perhaps, but this drive to look ahead and keep pushing has been a hallmark of the Modi sarkar.

By Dilip Cherian