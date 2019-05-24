New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday moved the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case.

Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, was granted anticipatory bail by a trial court here on April 1.

The plea filed through advocate, ED Prosecutor D P Singh, said the protection granted to Vadra would be detrimental for the purpose of investigation.

Besides Vadra, the agency has also challenged the anticipatory bail granted to his close aide Manoj Arora.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.

PTI