The UN General Assembly December 21, 2016 adopted its resolution and designated June 18 as an international observance for Sustainable Gastronomy Day

AGENCIES

The Sustainable Gastronomy Day emphasises on the need to focus the world’s attention on the role that sustainable gastronomy can play. It also reaffirms that all cultures and civilisations are contributors and crucial enablers of sustainable development.

The UN General Assembly December 21, 2016 adopted its resolution and designated June 18 as an international observance; Sustainable Gastronomy Day.

The decision acknowledges gastronomy as a cultural expression related to the natural and cultural diversity of the world.

Sustainable gastronomy can play a role due to its inter-linkage with the three dimensions of sustainable development, in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by promoting: agricultural development; food security; nutrition; sustainable food production; and conservation of biodiversity.

Food products linked to their place of origin are economically and socially beneficial to rural areas and promote sustainable development, boasting an annual trade value of over $50 billion worldwide. Such products have specific characteristics, qualities or reputations stemming from their geographical origin.

The study strengthening sustainable food systems through geographical indications by the FAO and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) analyses the economic impact of geographical indication registration in nine case studies: Coffee (Colombia), Darjeeling tea (India), Futog cabbage (Serbia), Kona coffee (United States), Manchego cheese (Spain), Penja pepper (Cameroon), Taliouine saffron (Morocco), Tête de Moine cheese (Switzerland) and Vale dos Vinhedos wine (Brazil).

The registration of products linked to their place of origin hasimplications running far deeper than economic gains alone. Local producers and processors at the centre of the registration process help make food systems more inclusive and more efficient. Together, producers develop the product specifications, and promote and protect the origin label. The creation of such labels also stimulates public-private sector dialogue as public authorities are often closely associated with the registration and certification process.