Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a heart melting throwback photograph of her parents — producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. Janhvi took to Instagram to share the image of Sridevi posing with Boney. The “Dhadak” actress captioned the photograph with a heart emoji.

Boney married Sridevi in 1996 and have two daughters together — Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in Dubai in February 2018.

Janhvi currently has two films in her kitty — “Rooh-Afza” with actor Rajkummar Rao and a film based on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena.