Mumbai: Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan are currently working together in Imtiaz Ali’s next film and are often spotted together partying and heading to gym. Audiences are eagerly waiting to see them on screen.

Recently, on the occasion of Eid, Kartik posted a selfie with Sara on Instagram. Taken at a mosque, Sara and Kartik are seen covering their faces to hide themselves from public eye.

Earlier today, Sara took to Instagram to share a picture of her with her mother Amrita Singh. The two actresses were celebrating Eid by cooking. She captioned the photo: “Eid Mubarak.”

Worth mentioning, on ‘Koffee With Karan’ Sara Khan confessed that she had a crush on the actor. Ananya Panday has also said that she likes Kartik.

Kartik will be seen in ‘Pati Patni Aur Who’ with Bhumi Padnekarand Ananya Panday.