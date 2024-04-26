Mumbai: Actor and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam has announced his decision to relocate his base from Delhi to Mumbai, marking a significant shift in his career trajectory.

“I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter of my career in Mumbai,” said Bhuvan, who is currently busy with Taaza Khabar 2.

Bhuvan said: “The city holds immense potential and endless possibilities for growth in the entertainment industry. I’ve always been drawn to the vibrant energy of Mumbai, and now, as my work demands more of my time here, it feels like the natural next step for me.”

Taaza Khabar 2, directed by Himank Gaur and written by the duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal, also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, and others in pivotal roles.

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines productions, Taaza Khabar 2 will soon drop on Disney+ Hotstar.