Bolangir: The body of a young man was found lying near a road in Bagder village under Titlagarh police limits of Bolangir district.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Chatra of Ghantabahali village in this district. He was missing since Wednesday evening.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder. His family members also have alleged the same.

The local police have reached the spot and probing the matter.

