NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday signed off on a resolution meant to serve as a blueprint for an NDA-2 government.

The resolution is built around the three themes that are expected to get it the overwhelming mandate predicted by the exit polls – national security, nationalism and development. All key NDA allies were present at the meeting — held after a dinner at Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel – two days before the counting of votes in the national election.

“Thirty-six NDA allies were present at the NDA leaders’ dinner on Tuesday. Three NDA allies who were not present, have given their support in writing,” Union minister Rajnath Singh said after the meeting.

The resolution not only talks about the successful schemes of the government but also points to the future. “Over the last five years, the government has taken steps to meet the basic requirements of the people. Over the next five years, we will increase the speed of progress and meet the other needs of the people”.

The key points, Mr Singh said, includes a blueprint to double the income of farmers by 2022. “It also mentions the how India influenced the global discourse especially in the areas of counter-terrorism, money laundering and global warming,” Mr Singh said.

“Where national security is concerned, the NDA government has been firm and I can say that the perception that India is soft on the diplomacy and security front is gone,” the minister added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah met the Council of Ministers at the BJP headquarters to thank them for their contribution towards the functioning of the NDA government in the last five years. Briefing reporters after the meeting, Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, “PM told the Ministers that he was personally indebted to them for all their support in last five years. The good results visible today are because NDA worked hard and every constituent performed as a team.”

Exit polls have indicated that the BJP will get a comfortable majority in the just-concluded national elections. Already, ministers have resumed work at their respective departments.

Twelve of 14 exit polls predicted that the NDA will get full majority with seats ranging from 282 to 365. An aggregate of exit polls predicted the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 302 seats and the Congress and its allies 122.

A party or an alliance needs 271 seats to form the government, as the elections were held on 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.

The counting of votes will be held May 23.