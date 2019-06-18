Though it seems uncanny, this unconventional poetry session, Ars Poetica, had poems read which were Romantic but within that Romanticism was a cryptic message that spelt doom for the earthlings unless they swung into action

BHUBANESWAR: ‘My life is like gravity, floating endlessly like clouds. My future isn’t going to return home after this war that my child leads. I promise, the fresh breath of tomorrow’s birth will watch the spring fall and winter rise. No man and no child, and no race against time. You ask me if I am okay deep down, you don’t care. The anguish of my heaving heart burns one city at a time. You tell me “I don’t need a catastrophe.” But, honey, it is coming.’

This poem by Padma Parija has every ingredient of a Romantic work but within that Romanticism is a cryptic message that spells doom for the earthlings unless they swing into action.

Not only Parija’s but several others’ poems were read at the open mic session— Ars Poetica: Latitudes of Loss: The Wails of a Dying Planet— organised by Bhubaneswar Poetry Club at a city café here in association with Global Climate Strike, Bhubaneswar. The event was an attempt to create awareness about the climate crisis that we are facing and which may exacerbate.

During the event, the participants addressed several issues of global concern, which revolve around the catastrophic climatic crisis, through poetry. “Primarily the poems revolved around the natural disasters that no one really wants to confront,” said Sanchita Dwivedi, member of Bhubaneswar Poetry Club (BPC).

On the occasion ‘Faniza’, an initiative to restore the green cover lost due to Fani in the city, was launched. The organisers distributed saplings to the participants and audience. Explaining about the nomenclature a BPC member said, “Fani as in cyclone Fani, and Iza comes from the word Ghiza, meaning to nurture as in, nurturing what was lost due to Fani.”

On the occasion musicians Bunny Mohanty and Gaurav Anand mesmerised the audience with their musical renditions.

Sourav Panda, member of BPC, said, “Ars Poetica name is inspired by a poem written by Horace where he enlightens and advises poets on the art of writing poetry and drama. It is a lyric poem of 24 lines. It describes the qualities a poem should have if it is to stand as a work of art. Putting a spin on this treasure that the world of literature beholds, Bhubaneswar Poetry Club celebrates the poet in each one of you. This is our 12th edition and Bhubaneswar Poetry Club hosts at least one poetry event every month.”

Adyasha Mishra, said, “In this steadfast world where tired feet chase dreams weaved by sore eyes, there is so much that an afternoon session of poetry can do. You can expect a beautiful amalgamation of poetry and music, of the rhythm of the art, dancing in your veins, which aims at rejuvenating our aching minds.”

More than 40 youngsters and people participated in the event.

It may be mentioned here that May 26 BPC conducted its fourth edition of Canopy. In light of the devastating aftermath of the cyclone Fani, the BPC met to heal wounds of the nature with poems, essays, discussions and music. The participants read the poems of CK Williams, Peter Wohlleben, Margaret Atwood, Toru Dutt, Elise Paschen, AK Ramanujan and several others based on the themes of climate and nature.

Caption

The session in progress