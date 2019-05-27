After sharing the first official poster of his action-packed film ‘Saaho’, Baahubali star Prabhas, took to social media once again to share the second poster of his much-anticipated film.

Prabhas captioned this poster as “Hey darlings, the second poster of my film, Saaho is here. Check it out! 👊 #15AugWithSaaho @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseries.official @officialsaahomovie”

The film which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi and Jackie Shroff is being helmed by Sujeeth.

The film which is made on a budget of Rs 300 Cr will see Prabhas doing some breath-taking stunts which have been choreographed by Hollywood stunt director Kenny Bates. Not only that but Prabhas has also been taking Hindi lessons to dub for own lines in the film.