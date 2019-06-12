“Rishabh Pant has potential to be better than me. And he has proven himself in a short span of time,” Yuvraj spoke in his retirement press conference. Delhi’s dynamic left hander was tipped to be India’s X factor in the World Cup campaign but his mixed performances in this season’s IPL and a few 50 overs opportunities he got before the World Cup, discouraged the selectors from picking him.

But Yuvraj foresees a bright future for Pant on back of his clean striking ability as well as the maturity he has showcased in early part of his test career.

“He scored two test hundreds away – in Australia and England. He has a lot of potential. He has it in him to be a very attacking and match winning left hander. I am really looking forward to seeing him in the next few years,” said Yuvraj.

Recently, Pant took to Instagram and called Yuvraj as his brother and mentor.

He wrote: “A brother. A mentor. A fighter. A LEGEND of the fame and a Superb human being. Wish you the very best in your journey ahead Yuvi Paaji. May the innings ahead be as killer as you @yuvisofficial.