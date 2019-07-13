India’s lead run-scorer and vice-captain Rohit Sharma returned to India from England ahead of his India teammates after their defeat to New Zealand in ICC World Cup 2019.

The India opener was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. Rohit was spotted driving an SUV as he was surrounded by shutterbugs at the airport.

Meanwhile, India players are reportedly expected to return from England Sunday. The players are scheduled to arrive in London and start their journey to Mumbai from the English capital. India lost to New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester in a rain-affected semifinal match that spilled into the reserve day.

Notably, captain Virat Kohli was spotted with Bollywood actor and wife Anushka Sharma in London after the semifinal defeat in Manchester earlier this week. After the historic defeat, Rohit came up with an emotional post on social media, saying India failed to deliver as a team when it mattered the most.

“We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I’m sure yours is too. The support away from home was incredible. Thank you all for painting most of uk blue wherever we played (sic),” Rohit Sharma wrote on Twitter.