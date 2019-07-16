New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Berhampur Chandra Sekhar Sahu Tuesday urged the Union government to initiate a pilot project for renovation of several irrigation projects in Gajapati district.

The BJD legislator told the Lok Sabha during special mention under Rule 377 that a lot of small and medium irrigation projects which were constructed during pre-Independence era by Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati for irrigation and drinking water are now full of silt.

“All the projects such as Gajapati Sagar, Ram Sagar, Sita Sagar, Krushna Sagar, Zego dam and others are now full of silt due to which their capacity has gone down to 1/4th of the ayacut. So, I urge the minister for Jal Shakti to have some special pilot project to repair, renovate and reconstruct the above projects with special grants,” Sahu said.