Bhubaneswar: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Odisha has announced fresh dates for the entrance examination for admissions to teacher training courses in the state. According to the notification issued by the organisation, the examination will start from June 3 and will go on till June 12.

The detailed examination dates and admit card for the same are expected to be released in next few days on the official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in.

The examination was initially scheduled to be held between May 18 and 30 and the admit card for the same had been issued May 13. However, the authorities postponed the examination May 14 and deactivated the link to download the admit card for reasons unspecified yet.

SCERT Odisha conducts entrance examination for various teacher training courses in the state. Based on the results, admissions are offered in courses such as B.Ed. M.Ed. D.El.Ed, M.Phil and B.Ped among others. A total number of 82 institutions conduct admissions for various courses offered by them.

As many as 1.7 lakh candidates have applied to appear in the exam this year.