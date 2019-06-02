Bhubaneswar: Heatwave conditions remained unabated in Odisha with the temperature soaring above 40° Celsius in at least 10 places in the state Sunday. According to weatherman, the heatwave conditions may prevail for a couple of days more across the state.

Titlagarh in western Odisha turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording 43.8°Celsius, the Meteorological Centre here said.

Closely following Titlagarh was Bhawanipatna and Bolangir where the mercury touched 43° Celsius, it said. The temperature stood at 42.9° Celsius in Sambalpur, while it was 42.4°C in both Talcher and Malkangiri, 42.1°C in Hirakud, 41.1°C in Angul, 41° C in Sonepur and 40.4°C in Jharsuguda.

The state Capital Bhubaneswar Sunday recorded 36° C coupled with a high relative humidity of 98 per cent, while in the neighbouring Cuttack the maximum temperature stood at 35.6°Celsius.