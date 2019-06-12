Bhubaneswar: The traffic control system in the city is still in a terrible mess even a month after cyclonic storm Fani hit the city.

The authorities have not yet repaired damaged traffic lights and CCTV cameras. Many uprooted traffic light posts can be seen lying around in the city.

At many places the traffic signal lights are either broken or not working properly. Traffic cops find it hard to manage traffic at busy junctions as motorists ignore manual signals.

The lives of motorists are at risk as many semi-damaged traffic light posts balance precariously on the roads, and can fall on motorists in case of strong winds, thus putting their lives in danger.

Nothing has been done to repair the CCTVs which were completely damaged in the cyclone. As a result it has become impossible for the authorities to identify motorists violating traffic rules. Usually, notices are sent to the addresses of traffic violators after identifying them from vehicle registration numbers captured by CCTVs.

Meanwhile, the authorities of both the Bhubaneswar Municipal Commission (BMC) and the Commissionerate police are busy passing the buck. BMC officials have not repaired damaged streetlights at many places.

The non-serious approach of the authorities can pose serious traffic problems during the coming festival season.

Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said that it is the duty of the BMC to repair traffic lights, signal posts and CCTVs at the earliest.

The absence of a traffic control system has been creating severe problems in the city. “We will soon talk to the BMC authorities regarding this to get the damaged traffic signal system repaired,” he added.