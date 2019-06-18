Mumbai: Salman Khan is currently basking on the glory of his movie ‘Bharat’. All through his career, he has been known as a fitness freak.

He proves the adage that ‘age is just a number’. Even after crossing 50, he doesn’t look a day older than 20.

The secret behind this youthfulness is said to be his workout regime. Despite a busy schedule, he never misses his workout.

Salman Khan recently shared a video on his Instagram handle in which the actor can be seen working out on the leg press machine. The actor made two of his security guards to sit on top of the machine and performed leg press.

Captioning the video he wrote, “After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realized how secure they are wid me .. ha ha”. (SIC)

Check out the video here-

Recently, Salman Khan shared two posts in which he is seen enjoying with his nephews and also shared videos which dragged much attention at the moment he shared it.

Watch the videos:

On work front, Salman’s Bharat crossed 100 crore mark just three days after its release and is inching towards 200 crore club. It was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Katrina Kaif in the female lead.

