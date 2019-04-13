Mumbai: After a video clipping of Will Smith shaking a leg with the star cast of ‘Student of the Year 2’ went viral, producer Karan Johar has hinted at the possible appearance of the Hollywood actor in the upcoming film.

During the trailer launch of SOTY2 Friday, when asked about Will Smith’s appearance in the upcoming film, Karan told media, “Smith shot for a Facebook show called ‘Bucket List’. One of his wish on that list was to dance on a Hindi movie song.”

“Fortunately, I know Will Smith for a few years now, and when his team got in touch with us, we were shooting for ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. He came and rehearsed for ‘Radhaa'(a song from the first instalment of the film released in 2012), and there is synergy between the two films. He came and shot that,” he said.

“Whether he will be a part of the film or not, that’s a question I will leave unanswered till you see the film,” added Karan.

Besides Will Smith, actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, who started their film career with the film ‘Student Of The Year’ are also expected to make a cameo appearance in the second installment of the film.

The story of the film SOTY2 revolves around the lives of two college girls, played by debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, who falls in love with Tiger Shroff.

The film is slated for release May 10.

IANS